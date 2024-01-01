500 Cambodian riels to Philippine pesos

Convert KHR to PHP at the real exchange rate

500 khr
6.85 php

1.00000 KHR = 0.01370 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

How to convert Cambodian riels to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Philippine Peso
1 KHR0.01370 PHP
5 KHR0.06849 PHP
10 KHR0.13698 PHP
20 KHR0.27397 PHP
50 KHR0.68492 PHP
100 KHR1.36983 PHP
250 KHR3.42457 PHP
500 KHR6.84915 PHP
1000 KHR13.69830 PHP
2000 KHR27.39660 PHP
5000 KHR68.49150 PHP
10000 KHR136.98300 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Cambodian Riel
1 PHP73.00190 KHR
5 PHP365.00950 KHR
10 PHP730.01900 KHR
20 PHP1460.03800 KHR
50 PHP3650.09500 KHR
100 PHP7300.19000 KHR
250 PHP18250.47500 KHR
500 PHP36500.95000 KHR
1000 PHP73001.90000 KHR
2000 PHP146003.80000 KHR
5000 PHP365009.50000 KHR
10000 PHP730019.00000 KHR