2000 Cambodian riels to Norwegian kroner

Convert KHR to NOK at the real exchange rate

2,000 khr
5.14 nok

1.00000 KHR = 0.00257 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.348451.530920.927857.193623.61783.00910.793588
1 CAD0.74159211.135320.6881255.3347217.515261.55890.588519
1 AUD0.65320.88080810.6061064.6988615.426654.22150.518372
1 EUR1.07771.453221.6498817.7525425.453589.45890.85532

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riels

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Norwegian Krone
1 KHR0.00257 NOK
5 KHR0.01286 NOK
10 KHR0.02572 NOK
20 KHR0.05143 NOK
50 KHR0.12858 NOK
100 KHR0.25715 NOK
250 KHR0.64288 NOK
500 KHR1.28575 NOK
1000 KHR2.57151 NOK
2000 KHR5.14302 NOK
5000 KHR12.85755 NOK
10000 KHR25.71510 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Cambodian Riel
1 NOK388.87700 KHR
5 NOK1944.38500 KHR
10 NOK3888.77000 KHR
20 NOK7777.54000 KHR
50 NOK19443.85000 KHR
100 NOK38887.70000 KHR
250 NOK97219.25000 KHR
500 NOK194438.50000 KHR
1000 NOK388877.00000 KHR
2000 NOK777754.00000 KHR
5000 NOK1944385.00000 KHR
10000 NOK3888770.00000 KHR