5 Cambodian riels to Lebanese pounds

Convert KHR to LBP at the real exchange rate

5 khr
18.38 lbp

1.00000 KHR = 3.67661 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Lebanese Pound
1 KHR3.67661 LBP
5 KHR18.38305 LBP
10 KHR36.76610 LBP
20 KHR73.53220 LBP
50 KHR183.83050 LBP
100 KHR367.66100 LBP
250 KHR919.15250 LBP
500 KHR1838.30500 LBP
1000 KHR3676.61000 LBP
2000 KHR7353.22000 LBP
5000 KHR18383.05000 LBP
10000 KHR36766.10000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Cambodian Riel
1 LBP0.27199 KHR
5 LBP1.35995 KHR
10 LBP2.71990 KHR
20 LBP5.43980 KHR
50 LBP13.59950 KHR
100 LBP27.19900 KHR
250 LBP67.99750 KHR
500 LBP135.99500 KHR
1000 LBP271.99000 KHR
2000 LBP543.98000 KHR
5000 LBP1359.95000 KHR
10000 LBP2719.90000 KHR