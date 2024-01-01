1 Kyrgystani som to Thai bahts

Convert KGS to THB at the real exchange rate

1 kgs
0.40 thb

1.00000 KGS = 0.40278 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani som

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Thai Baht
1 KGS0.40278 THB
5 KGS2.01388 THB
10 KGS4.02776 THB
20 KGS8.05552 THB
50 KGS20.13880 THB
100 KGS40.27760 THB
250 KGS100.69400 THB
500 KGS201.38800 THB
1000 KGS402.77600 THB
2000 KGS805.55200 THB
5000 KGS2013.88000 THB
10000 KGS4027.76000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Kyrgystani Som
1 THB2.48277 KGS
5 THB12.41385 KGS
10 THB24.82770 KGS
20 THB49.65540 KGS
50 THB124.13850 KGS
100 THB248.27700 KGS
250 THB620.69250 KGS
500 THB1241.38500 KGS
1000 THB2482.77000 KGS
2000 THB4965.54000 KGS
5000 THB12413.85000 KGS
10000 THB24827.70000 KGS