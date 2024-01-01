1 thousand Kyrgystani soms to Sri Lankan rupees

1,000 kgs
3,494 lkr

1.00000 KGS = 3.49400 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 KGS3.49400 LKR
5 KGS17.47000 LKR
10 KGS34.94000 LKR
20 KGS69.88000 LKR
50 KGS174.70000 LKR
100 KGS349.40000 LKR
250 KGS873.50000 LKR
500 KGS1747.00000 LKR
1000 KGS3494.00000 LKR
2000 KGS6988.00000 LKR
5000 KGS17470.00000 LKR
10000 KGS34940.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Kyrgystani Som
1 LKR0.28620 KGS
5 LKR1.43102 KGS
10 LKR2.86205 KGS
20 LKR5.72410 KGS
50 LKR14.31025 KGS
100 LKR28.62050 KGS
250 LKR71.55125 KGS
500 LKR143.10250 KGS
1000 LKR286.20500 KGS
2000 LKR572.41000 KGS
5000 LKR1431.02500 KGS
10000 LKR2862.05000 KGS