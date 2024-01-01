10 thousand Kyrgystani soms to Swiss francs

Convert KGS to CHF at the real exchange rate

10,000 kgs
98.57 chf

1.00000 KGS = 0.00986 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7935881.348451.530920.9278583.00913.672850.8809
1 GBP1.260111.699181.929121.16915104.64.628161.10998
1 CAD0.7415920.58851911.135320.68812561.55892.723760.653269
1 AUD0.65320.5183720.88080810.60610654.22152.399110.575404

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani soms

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Swiss Franc
1 KGS0.00986 CHF
5 KGS0.04929 CHF
10 KGS0.09857 CHF
20 KGS0.19714 CHF
50 KGS0.49286 CHF
100 KGS0.98572 CHF
250 KGS2.46430 CHF
500 KGS4.92861 CHF
1000 KGS9.85722 CHF
2000 KGS19.71444 CHF
5000 KGS49.28610 CHF
10000 KGS98.57220 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Kyrgystani Som
1 CHF101.44900 KGS
5 CHF507.24500 KGS
10 CHF1014.49000 KGS
20 CHF2028.98000 KGS
50 CHF5072.45000 KGS
100 CHF10144.90000 KGS
250 CHF25362.25000 KGS
500 CHF50724.50000 KGS
1000 CHF101449.00000 KGS
2000 CHF202898.00000 KGS
5000 CHF507245.00000 KGS
10000 CHF1014490.00000 KGS