1 Kenyan shilling to CFP francs

Convert KES to XPF at the real exchange rate

1 kes
1 xpf

1.00000 KES = 0.76675 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / CFP Franc
1 KES0.76675 XPF
5 KES3.83377 XPF
10 KES7.66754 XPF
20 KES15.33508 XPF
50 KES38.33770 XPF
100 KES76.67540 XPF
250 KES191.68850 XPF
500 KES383.37700 XPF
1000 KES766.75400 XPF
2000 KES1533.50800 XPF
5000 KES3833.77000 XPF
10000 KES7667.54000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Kenyan Shilling
1 XPF1.30420 KES
5 XPF6.52100 KES
10 XPF13.04200 KES
20 XPF26.08400 KES
50 XPF65.21000 KES
100 XPF130.42000 KES
250 XPF326.05000 KES
500 XPF652.10000 KES
1000 XPF1304.20000 KES
2000 XPF2608.40000 KES
5000 XPF6521.00000 KES
10000 XPF13042.00000 KES