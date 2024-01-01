10 thousand Kenyan shillings to Serbian dinars

Convert KES to RSD at the real exchange rate

10,000 kes
7,503.76 rsd

1.00000 KES = 0.75038 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Serbian Dinar
1 KES0.75038 RSD
5 KES3.75188 RSD
10 KES7.50376 RSD
20 KES15.00752 RSD
50 KES37.51880 RSD
100 KES75.03760 RSD
250 KES187.59400 RSD
500 KES375.18800 RSD
1000 KES750.37600 RSD
2000 KES1500.75200 RSD
5000 KES3751.88000 RSD
10000 KES7503.76000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Kenyan Shilling
1 RSD1.33266 KES
5 RSD6.66330 KES
10 RSD13.32660 KES
20 RSD26.65320 KES
50 RSD66.63300 KES
100 RSD133.26600 KES
250 RSD333.16500 KES
500 RSD666.33000 KES
1000 RSD1332.66000 KES
2000 RSD2665.32000 KES
5000 RSD6663.30000 KES
10000 RSD13326.60000 KES