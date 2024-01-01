100 Kenyan shillings to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert KES to LKR at the real exchange rate

100 kes
215.51 lkr

1.00000 KES = 2.15505 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 KES2.15505 LKR
5 KES10.77525 LKR
10 KES21.55050 LKR
20 KES43.10100 LKR
50 KES107.75250 LKR
100 KES215.50500 LKR
250 KES538.76250 LKR
500 KES1077.52500 LKR
1000 KES2155.05000 LKR
2000 KES4310.10000 LKR
5000 KES10775.25000 LKR
10000 KES21550.50000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Kenyan Shilling
1 LKR0.46403 KES
5 LKR2.32014 KES
10 LKR4.64027 KES
20 LKR9.28054 KES
50 LKR23.20135 KES
100 LKR46.40270 KES
250 LKR116.00675 KES
500 LKR232.01350 KES
1000 LKR464.02700 KES
2000 LKR928.05400 KES
5000 LKR2320.13500 KES
10000 LKR4640.27000 KES