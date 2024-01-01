5 Kenyan shillings to Laotian kips

Convert KES to LAK at the real exchange rate

5 kes
720.17 lak

1.00000 KES = 144.03400 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Laotian Kip
1 KES144.03400 LAK
5 KES720.17000 LAK
10 KES1440.34000 LAK
20 KES2880.68000 LAK
50 KES7201.70000 LAK
100 KES14403.40000 LAK
250 KES36008.50000 LAK
500 KES72017.00000 LAK
1000 KES144034.00000 LAK
2000 KES288068.00000 LAK
5000 KES720170.00000 LAK
10000 KES1440340.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Kenyan Shilling
1 LAK0.00694 KES
5 LAK0.03471 KES
10 LAK0.06943 KES
20 LAK0.13886 KES
50 LAK0.34714 KES
100 LAK0.69428 KES
250 LAK1.73570 KES
500 LAK3.47140 KES
1000 LAK6.94280 KES
2000 LAK13.88560 KES
5000 LAK34.71400 KES
10000 LAK69.42800 KES