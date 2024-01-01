2000 Kenyan shillings to Canadian dollars

Convert KES to CAD at the real exchange rate

2,000 kes
18.61 cad

1.00000 KES = 0.00931 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.34711493.71.348450.927850.7935881.5309283.0091
1 SGD0.74233511108.831.0010.6888150.5891081.1364661.6206
1 NGN0.0006694770.00090185410.0009027580.000621210.000531290.001024920.0555728
1 CAD0.7415920.9989991107.7210.6881250.5885191.1353261.5589

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Canadian Dollar
1 KES0.00931 CAD
5 KES0.04653 CAD
10 KES0.09307 CAD
20 KES0.18613 CAD
50 KES0.46534 CAD
100 KES0.93067 CAD
250 KES2.32668 CAD
500 KES4.65336 CAD
1000 KES9.30672 CAD
2000 KES18.61344 CAD
5000 KES46.53360 CAD
10000 KES93.06720 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 CAD107.44900 KES
5 CAD537.24500 KES
10 CAD1074.49000 KES
20 CAD2148.98000 KES
50 CAD5372.45000 KES
100 CAD10744.90000 KES
250 CAD26862.25000 KES
500 CAD53724.50000 KES
1000 CAD107449.00000 KES
2000 CAD214898.00000 KES
5000 CAD537245.00000 KES
10000 CAD1074490.00000 KES