1 thousand Japanese yen to Samoan talas

Convert JPY to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 jpy
18.20 wst

1.00000 JPY = 0.01820 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Samoan Tala
100 JPY1.82025 WST
1000 JPY18.20250 WST
1500 JPY27.30375 WST
2000 JPY36.40500 WST
3000 JPY54.60750 WST
5000 JPY91.01250 WST
5400 JPY98.29350 WST
10000 JPY182.02500 WST
15000 JPY273.03750 WST
20000 JPY364.05000 WST
25000 JPY455.06250 WST
30000 JPY546.07500 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Japanese Yen
1 WST54.93750 JPY
5 WST274.68750 JPY
10 WST549.37500 JPY
20 WST1098.75000 JPY
50 WST2746.87500 JPY
100 WST5493.75000 JPY
250 WST13734.37500 JPY
500 WST27468.75000 JPY
1000 WST54937.50000 JPY
2000 WST109875.00000 JPY
5000 WST274687.50000 JPY
10000 WST549375.00000 JPY