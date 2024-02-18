20000 Japanese yen to Uruguayan pesos

Convert JPY to UYU at the real exchange rate

20,000 jpy
5,208.88 uyu

1.00000 JPY = 0.26044 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Uruguayan Peso
100 JPY26.04440 UYU
1000 JPY260.44400 UYU
1500 JPY390.66600 UYU
2000 JPY520.88800 UYU
3000 JPY781.33200 UYU
5000 JPY1302.22000 UYU
5400 JPY1406.39760 UYU
10000 JPY2604.44000 UYU
15000 JPY3906.66000 UYU
20000 JPY5208.88000 UYU
25000 JPY6511.10000 UYU
30000 JPY7813.32000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Japanese Yen
1 UYU3.83960 JPY
5 UYU19.19800 JPY
10 UYU38.39600 JPY
20 UYU76.79200 JPY
50 UYU191.98000 JPY
100 UYU383.96000 JPY
250 UYU959.90000 JPY
500 UYU1919.80000 JPY
1000 UYU3839.60000 JPY
2000 UYU7679.20000 JPY
5000 UYU19198.00000 JPY
10000 UYU38396.00000 JPY