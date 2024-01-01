1,500 Japanese yen to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert JPY to MVR at the real exchange rate

1,500 jpy
149.87 mvr

1.000 JPY = 0.09991 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06188.5581.4641.6530.96917.805
1 GBP1.17111.242103.6851.7141.9361.13420.846
1 USD0.9430.805183.4861.381.5580.91316.785
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Maldivian Rufiyaa
100 JPY9.99112 MVR
1000 JPY99.91120 MVR
1500 JPY149.86680 MVR
2000 JPY199.82240 MVR
3000 JPY299.73360 MVR
5000 JPY499.55600 MVR
5400 JPY539.52048 MVR
10000 JPY999.11200 MVR
15000 JPY1,498.66800 MVR
20000 JPY1,998.22400 MVR
25000 JPY2,497.78000 MVR
30000 JPY2,997.33600 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Japanese Yen
1 MVR10.00890 JPY
5 MVR50.04450 JPY
10 MVR100.08900 JPY
20 MVR200.17800 JPY
50 MVR500.44500 JPY
100 MVR1,000.89000 JPY
250 MVR2,502.22500 JPY
500 MVR5,004.45000 JPY
1000 MVR10,008.90000 JPY
2000 MVR20,017.80000 JPY
5000 MVR50,044.50000 JPY
10000 MVR100,089.00000 JPY