1 thousand Japanese yen to Costa Rican colóns

Convert JPY to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 jpy
3,254.12 crc

1.000 JPY = 3.254 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:09
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.6421.4641.6520.96917.79
1 GBP1.17211.244103.8481.7151.9351.13520.841
1 USD0.9420.804183.5021.3791.5560.91316.758
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Costa Rican Colón
100 JPY325.41200 CRC
1000 JPY3,254.12000 CRC
1500 JPY4,881.18000 CRC
2000 JPY6,508.24000 CRC
3000 JPY9,762.36000 CRC
5000 JPY16,270.60000 CRC
5400 JPY17,572.24800 CRC
10000 JPY32,541.20000 CRC
15000 JPY48,811.80000 CRC
20000 JPY65,082.40000 CRC
25000 JPY81,353.00000 CRC
30000 JPY97,623.60000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Japanese Yen
1 CRC0.30730 JPY
5 CRC1.53651 JPY
10 CRC3.07302 JPY
20 CRC6.14604 JPY
50 CRC15.36510 JPY
100 CRC30.73020 JPY
250 CRC76.82550 JPY
500 CRC153.65100 JPY
1000 CRC307.30200 JPY
2000 CRC614.60400 JPY
5000 CRC1,536.51000 JPY
10000 CRC3,073.02000 JPY