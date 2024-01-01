Jordanian dinars to Russian rubles today

Convert JOD to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 jod
120,407 rub

JD1.000 JOD = руб120.4 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JOD to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JOD to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High125.3710130.7480
Low119.9280117.8050
Average123.0562125.0775
Change-2.94%-6.53%
1 JOD to RUB stats

The performance of JOD to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 125.3710 and a 30 day low of 119.9280. This means the 30 day average was 123.0562. The change for JOD to RUB was -2.94.

The performance of JOD to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 130.7480 and a 90 day low of 117.8050. This means the 90 day average was 125.0775. The change for JOD to RUB was -6.53.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.3871.32718.2850.9170.7813.6731.536
1 CAD0.72110.95613.1810.6610.5632.6481.107
1 SGD0.7541.046113.7830.6910.5892.7691.158
1 ZAR0.0550.0760.07310.050.0430.2010.084

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Russian Ruble
1 JOD120.40700 RUB
5 JOD602.03500 RUB
10 JOD1,204.07000 RUB
20 JOD2,408.14000 RUB
50 JOD6,020.35000 RUB
100 JOD12,040.70000 RUB
250 JOD30,101.75000 RUB
500 JOD60,203.50000 RUB
1000 JOD120,407.00000 RUB
2000 JOD240,814.00000 RUB
5000 JOD602,035.00000 RUB
10000 JOD1,204,070.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Jordanian Dinar
1 RUB0.00831 JOD
5 RUB0.04153 JOD
10 RUB0.08305 JOD
20 RUB0.16610 JOD
50 RUB0.41526 JOD
100 RUB0.83051 JOD
250 RUB2.07629 JOD
500 RUB4.15257 JOD
1000 RUB8.30514 JOD
2000 RUB16.61028 JOD
5000 RUB41.52570 JOD
10000 RUB83.05140 JOD