1 thousand Jamaican dollars to Nigerian nairas

Convert JMD to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
7,468.83 ngn

1.000 JMD = 7.469 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.6851.4651.6510.96917.75
1 GBP1.17111.244103.8821.7161.9331.13520.792
1 USD0.9420.804183.5031.3791.5540.91216.713
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 JMD7.46883 NGN
5 JMD37.34415 NGN
10 JMD74.68830 NGN
20 JMD149.37660 NGN
50 JMD373.44150 NGN
100 JMD746.88300 NGN
250 JMD1,867.20750 NGN
500 JMD3,734.41500 NGN
1000 JMD7,468.83000 NGN
2000 JMD14,937.66000 NGN
5000 JMD37,344.15000 NGN
10000 JMD74,688.30000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Jamaican Dollar
1 NGN0.13389 JMD
5 NGN0.66945 JMD
10 NGN1.33890 JMD
20 NGN2.67780 JMD
50 NGN6.69450 JMD
100 NGN13.38900 JMD
250 NGN33.47250 JMD
500 NGN66.94500 JMD
1000 NGN133.89000 JMD
2000 NGN267.78000 JMD
5000 NGN669.45000 JMD
10000 NGN1,338.90000 JMD