Jamaican dollars to Myanmar kyats today

Convert JMD to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
13,459 mmk

J$1.000 JMD = K13.46 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to MMK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to MMKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.476613.5385
Low13.428713.4287
Average13.449213.4810
Change-0.13%-0.42%
1 JMD to MMK stats

The performance of JMD to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.4766 and a 30 day low of 13.4287. This means the 30 day average was 13.4492. The change for JMD to MMK was -0.13.

The performance of JMD to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.5385 and a 90 day low of 13.4287. This means the 90 day average was 13.4810. The change for JMD to MMK was -0.42.

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Myanma Kyat
1 JMD13.45900 MMK
5 JMD67.29500 MMK
10 JMD134.59000 MMK
20 JMD269.18000 MMK
50 JMD672.95000 MMK
100 JMD1,345.90000 MMK
250 JMD3,364.75000 MMK
500 JMD6,729.50000 MMK
1000 JMD13,459.00000 MMK
2000 JMD26,918.00000 MMK
5000 JMD67,295.00000 MMK
10000 JMD134,590.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Jamaican Dollar
1 MMK0.07430 JMD
5 MMK0.37150 JMD
10 MMK0.74300 JMD
20 MMK1.48599 JMD
50 MMK3.71498 JMD
100 MMK7.42995 JMD
250 MMK18.57488 JMD
500 MMK37.14975 JMD
1000 MMK74.29950 JMD
2000 MMK148.59900 JMD
5000 MMK371.49750 JMD
10000 MMK742.99500 JMD