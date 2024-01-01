Jamaican dollars to Honduran lempiras today

Convert JMD to HNL at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
158.56 hnl

J$1.000 JMD = L0.1586 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to HNL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to HNLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15900.1597
Low0.15820.1582
Average0.15860.1589
Change-0.29%-0.52%
1 JMD to HNL stats

The performance of JMD to HNL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1590 and a 30 day low of 0.1582. This means the 30 day average was 0.1586. The change for JMD to HNL was -0.29.

The performance of JMD to HNL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1597 and a 90 day low of 0.1582. This means the 90 day average was 0.1589. The change for JMD to HNL was -0.52.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Honduran Lempira
1 JMD0.15856 HNL
5 JMD0.79280 HNL
10 JMD1.58560 HNL
20 JMD3.17120 HNL
50 JMD7.92800 HNL
100 JMD15.85600 HNL
250 JMD39.64000 HNL
500 JMD79.28000 HNL
1000 JMD158.56000 HNL
2000 JMD317.12000 HNL
5000 JMD792.80000 HNL
10000 JMD1,585.60000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Jamaican Dollar
1 HNL6.30677 JMD
5 HNL31.53385 JMD
10 HNL63.06770 JMD
20 HNL126.13540 JMD
50 HNL315.33850 JMD
100 HNL630.67700 JMD
250 HNL1,576.69250 JMD
500 HNL3,153.38500 JMD
1000 HNL6,306.77000 JMD
2000 HNL12,613.54000 JMD
5000 HNL31,533.85000 JMD
10000 HNL63,067.70000 JMD