Jamaican dollars to Chilean pesos today

Convert JMD to CLP at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
6,092 clp

J$1.000 JMD = $6.092 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JMD to CLP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JMD to CLPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.12926.1363
Low5.78695.6987
Average5.99765.9462
Change1.33%1.88%
View full history

1 JMD to CLP stats

The performance of JMD to CLP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.1292 and a 30 day low of 5.7869. This means the 30 day average was 5.9976. The change for JMD to CLP was 1.33.

The performance of JMD to CLP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.1363 and a 90 day low of 5.6987. This means the 90 day average was 5.9462. The change for JMD to CLP was 1.88.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Chilean Peso
1 JMD6.09173 CLP
5 JMD30.45865 CLP
10 JMD60.91730 CLP
20 JMD121.83460 CLP
50 JMD304.58650 CLP
100 JMD609.17300 CLP
250 JMD1,522.93250 CLP
500 JMD3,045.86500 CLP
1000 JMD6,091.73000 CLP
2000 JMD12,183.46000 CLP
5000 JMD30,458.65000 CLP
10000 JMD60,917.30000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Jamaican Dollar
1 CLP0.16416 JMD
5 CLP0.82079 JMD
10 CLP1.64157 JMD
20 CLP3.28314 JMD
50 CLP8.20785 JMD
100 CLP16.41570 JMD
250 CLP41.03925 JMD
500 CLP82.07850 JMD
1000 CLP164.15700 JMD
2000 CLP328.31400 JMD
5000 CLP820.78500 JMD
10000 CLP1,641.57000 JMD