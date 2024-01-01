1 Jamaican dollar to Brunei dollars

Convert JMD to BND at the real exchange rate

1 jmd
0.01 bnd

1.000 JMD = 0.008818 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:48
How to convert Jamaican dollars to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Brunei Dollar
1 JMD0.00882 BND
5 JMD0.04409 BND
10 JMD0.08818 BND
20 JMD0.17637 BND
50 JMD0.44092 BND
100 JMD0.88184 BND
250 JMD2.20459 BND
500 JMD4.40918 BND
1000 JMD8.81835 BND
2000 JMD17.63670 BND
5000 JMD44.09175 BND
10000 JMD88.18350 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 BND113.40000 JMD
5 BND567.00000 JMD
10 BND1,134.00000 JMD
20 BND2,268.00000 JMD
50 BND5,670.00000 JMD
100 BND11,340.00000 JMD
250 BND28,350.00000 JMD
500 BND56,700.00000 JMD
1000 BND113,400.00000 JMD
2000 BND226,800.00000 JMD
5000 BND567,000.00000 JMD
10000 BND1,134,000.00000 JMD