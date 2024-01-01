1 Jersey pound to Tanzanian shillings

Convert JEP to TZS at the real exchange rate

1 jep
3,442.79 tzs

£1.000 JEP = tzs3,443 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to TZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3,467.75003,467.7500
Low3,383.12003,229.6500
Average3,438.66473,351.6619
Change1.70%5.99%
View full history

1 JEP to TZS stats

The performance of JEP to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3,467.7500 and a 30 day low of 3,383.1200. This means the 30 day average was 3,438.6647. The change for JEP to TZS was 1.70.

The performance of JEP to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3,467.7500 and a 90 day low of 3,229.6500. This means the 90 day average was 3,351.6619. The change for JEP to TZS was 5.99.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Tanzanian Shilling
1 JEP3,442.79000 TZS
5 JEP17,213.95000 TZS
10 JEP34,427.90000 TZS
20 JEP68,855.80000 TZS
50 JEP172,139.50000 TZS
100 JEP344,279.00000 TZS
250 JEP860,697.50000 TZS
500 JEP1,721,395.00000 TZS
1000 JEP3,442,790.00000 TZS
2000 JEP6,885,580.00000 TZS
5000 JEP17,213,950.00000 TZS
10000 JEP34,427,900.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Jersey pound
1 TZS0.00029 JEP
5 TZS0.00145 JEP
10 TZS0.00290 JEP
20 TZS0.00581 JEP
50 TZS0.01452 JEP
100 TZS0.02905 JEP
250 TZS0.07262 JEP
500 TZS0.14523 JEP
1000 TZS0.29046 JEP
2000 TZS0.58092 JEP
5000 TZS1.45231 JEP
10000 TZS2.90462 JEP