10 thousand Jersey pounds to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

Convert JEP to TTD at the real exchange rate

10,000 jep
86,501.60 ttd

£1.000 JEP = TT$8.650 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to TTD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.80108.8010
Low8.59538.4480
Average8.71538.6306
Change-0.05%2.04%
View full history

1 JEP to TTD stats

The performance of JEP to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.8010 and a 30 day low of 8.5953. This means the 30 day average was 8.7153. The change for JEP to TTD was -0.05.

The performance of JEP to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.8010 and a 90 day low of 8.4480. This means the 90 day average was 8.6306. The change for JEP to TTD was 2.04.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 JEP8.65016 TTD
5 JEP43.25080 TTD
10 JEP86.50160 TTD
20 JEP173.00320 TTD
50 JEP432.50800 TTD
100 JEP865.01600 TTD
250 JEP2,162.54000 TTD
500 JEP4,325.08000 TTD
1000 JEP8,650.16000 TTD
2000 JEP17,300.32000 TTD
5000 JEP43,250.80000 TTD
10000 JEP86,501.60000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Jersey pound
1 TTD0.11561 JEP
5 TTD0.57803 JEP
10 TTD1.15605 JEP
20 TTD2.31210 JEP
50 TTD5.78025 JEP
100 TTD11.56050 JEP
250 TTD28.90125 JEP
500 TTD57.80250 JEP
1000 TTD115.60500 JEP
2000 TTD231.21000 JEP
5000 TTD578.02500 JEP
10000 TTD1,156.05000 JEP