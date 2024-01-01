10 thousand Jersey pounds to Tajikistani somonis

Convert JEP to TJS at the real exchange rate

10,000 jep
136,572 tjs

£1.000 JEP = SM13.66 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to TJS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to TJSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.049914.0499
Low13.512213.4840
Average13.801713.7555
Change-1.50%-0.65%
1 JEP to TJS stats

The performance of JEP to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.0499 and a 30 day low of 13.5122. This means the 30 day average was 13.8017. The change for JEP to TJS was -1.50.

The performance of JEP to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14.0499 and a 90 day low of 13.4840. This means the 90 day average was 13.7555. The change for JEP to TJS was -0.65.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Tajikistani Somoni
1 JEP13.65720 TJS
5 JEP68.28600 TJS
10 JEP136.57200 TJS
20 JEP273.14400 TJS
50 JEP682.86000 TJS
100 JEP1,365.72000 TJS
250 JEP3,414.30000 TJS
500 JEP6,828.60000 TJS
1000 JEP13,657.20000 TJS
2000 JEP27,314.40000 TJS
5000 JEP68,286.00000 TJS
10000 JEP136,572.00000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Jersey pound
1 TJS0.07322 JEP
5 TJS0.36611 JEP
10 TJS0.73222 JEP
20 TJS1.46443 JEP
50 TJS3.66108 JEP
100 TJS7.32216 JEP
250 TJS18.30540 JEP
500 TJS36.61080 JEP
1000 TJS73.22160 JEP
2000 TJS146.44320 JEP
5000 TJS366.10800 JEP
10000 TJS732.21600 JEP