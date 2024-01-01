10 Jersey pounds to Thai bahts

Convert JEP to THB at the real exchange rate

10 jep
452.27 thb

£1.000 JEP = ฿45.23 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JEP to THB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JEP to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High46.983147.0063
Low45.227345.2273
Average46.488046.4996
Change-3.22%-2.04%
View full history

1 JEP to THB stats

The performance of JEP to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 46.9831 and a 30 day low of 45.2273. This means the 30 day average was 46.4880. The change for JEP to THB was -3.22.

The performance of JEP to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 47.0063 and a 90 day low of 45.2273. This means the 90 day average was 46.4996. The change for JEP to THB was -2.04.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pounds

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Thai Baht
1 JEP45.22730 THB
5 JEP226.13650 THB
10 JEP452.27300 THB
20 JEP904.54600 THB
50 JEP2,261.36500 THB
100 JEP4,522.73000 THB
250 JEP11,306.82500 THB
500 JEP22,613.65000 THB
1000 JEP45,227.30000 THB
2000 JEP90,454.60000 THB
5000 JEP226,136.50000 THB
10000 JEP452,273.00000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Jersey pound
1 THB0.02211 JEP
5 THB0.11055 JEP
10 THB0.22111 JEP
20 THB0.44221 JEP
50 THB1.10553 JEP
100 THB2.21106 JEP
250 THB5.52765 JEP
500 THB11.05530 JEP
1000 THB22.11060 JEP
2000 THB44.22120 JEP
5000 THB110.55300 JEP
10000 THB221.10600 JEP