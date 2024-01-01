5 Jersey pounds to Rwandan francs

Convert JEP to RWF at the real exchange rate

5 jep
8,417 rwf

£1.000 JEP = R₣1,683 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to RWF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,707.13001,707.1300
Low1,677.19001,617.5100
Average1,692.98731,666.2944
Change0.07%3.46%
View full history

1 JEP to RWF stats

The performance of JEP to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,707.1300 and a 30 day low of 1,677.1900. This means the 30 day average was 1,692.9873. The change for JEP to RWF was 0.07.

The performance of JEP to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,707.1300 and a 90 day low of 1,617.5100. This means the 90 day average was 1,666.2944. The change for JEP to RWF was 3.46.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Rwandan Franc
1 JEP1,683.47000 RWF
5 JEP8,417.35000 RWF
10 JEP16,834.70000 RWF
20 JEP33,669.40000 RWF
50 JEP84,173.50000 RWF
100 JEP168,347.00000 RWF
250 JEP420,867.50000 RWF
500 JEP841,735.00000 RWF
1000 JEP1,683,470.00000 RWF
2000 JEP3,366,940.00000 RWF
5000 JEP8,417,350.00000 RWF
10000 JEP16,834,700.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Jersey pound
1 RWF0.00059 JEP
5 RWF0.00297 JEP
10 RWF0.00594 JEP
20 RWF0.01188 JEP
50 RWF0.02970 JEP
100 RWF0.05940 JEP
250 RWF0.14850 JEP
500 RWF0.29700 JEP
1000 RWF0.59401 JEP
2000 RWF1.18802 JEP
5000 RWF2.97005 JEP
10000 RWF5.94010 JEP