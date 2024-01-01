1 thousand Jersey pounds to Russian rubles

Convert JEP to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
109,276 rub

£1.000 JEP = руб109.3 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High115.1620116.3040
Low108.9140106.2160
Average112.3731113.0308
Change-3.02%-4.72%
1 JEP to RUB stats

The performance of JEP to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 115.1620 and a 30 day low of 108.9140. This means the 30 day average was 112.3731. The change for JEP to RUB was -3.02.

The performance of JEP to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 116.3040 and a 90 day low of 106.2160. This means the 90 day average was 113.0308. The change for JEP to RUB was -4.72.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Russian Ruble
1 JEP109.27600 RUB
5 JEP546.38000 RUB
10 JEP1,092.76000 RUB
20 JEP2,185.52000 RUB
50 JEP5,463.80000 RUB
100 JEP10,927.60000 RUB
250 JEP27,319.00000 RUB
500 JEP54,638.00000 RUB
1000 JEP109,276.00000 RUB
2000 JEP218,552.00000 RUB
5000 JEP546,380.00000 RUB
10000 JEP1,092,760.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Jersey pound
1 RUB0.00915 JEP
5 RUB0.04576 JEP
10 RUB0.09151 JEP
20 RUB0.18302 JEP
50 RUB0.45756 JEP
100 RUB0.91511 JEP
250 RUB2.28778 JEP
500 RUB4.57556 JEP
1000 RUB9.15112 JEP
2000 RUB18.30224 JEP
5000 RUB45.75560 JEP
10000 RUB91.51120 JEP