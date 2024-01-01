500 Jersey pounds to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert JEP to MRU at the real exchange rate

500 jep
25,400.30 mru

£1.000 JEP = UM50.80 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to MRU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High51.518051.5180
Low50.480549.3637
Average50.994050.3840
Change0.55%1.63%
View full history

1 JEP to MRU stats

The performance of JEP to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 51.5180 and a 30 day low of 50.4805. This means the 30 day average was 50.9940. The change for JEP to MRU was 0.55.

The performance of JEP to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 51.5180 and a 90 day low of 49.3637. This means the 90 day average was 50.3840. The change for JEP to MRU was 1.63.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 JEP50.80060 MRU
5 JEP254.00300 MRU
10 JEP508.00600 MRU
20 JEP1,016.01200 MRU
50 JEP2,540.03000 MRU
100 JEP5,080.06000 MRU
250 JEP12,700.15000 MRU
500 JEP25,400.30000 MRU
1000 JEP50,800.60000 MRU
2000 JEP101,601.20000 MRU
5000 JEP254,003.00000 MRU
10000 JEP508,006.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Jersey pound
1 MRU0.01968 JEP
5 MRU0.09842 JEP
10 MRU0.19685 JEP
20 MRU0.39370 JEP
50 MRU0.98424 JEP
100 MRU1.96848 JEP
250 MRU4.92120 JEP
500 MRU9.84240 JEP
1000 MRU19.68480 JEP
2000 MRU39.36960 JEP
5000 MRU98.42400 JEP
10000 MRU196.84800 JEP