100 Jersey pounds to Lesotho lotis

Convert JEP to LSL at the real exchange rate

100 jep
2,341.61 lsl

£1.000 JEP = L23.42 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to LSL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to LSLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High23.756524.2594
Low23.194922.7201
Average23.460823.3774
Change0.54%0.89%
1 JEP to LSL stats

The performance of JEP to LSL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 23.7565 and a 30 day low of 23.1949. This means the 30 day average was 23.4608. The change for JEP to LSL was 0.54.

The performance of JEP to LSL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 24.2594 and a 90 day low of 22.7201. This means the 90 day average was 23.3774. The change for JEP to LSL was 0.89.

How to convert Jersey pounds to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Lesotho Loti
1 JEP23.41610 LSL
5 JEP117.08050 LSL
10 JEP234.16100 LSL
20 JEP468.32200 LSL
50 JEP1,170.80500 LSL
100 JEP2,341.61000 LSL
250 JEP5,854.02500 LSL
500 JEP11,708.05000 LSL
1000 JEP23,416.10000 LSL
2000 JEP46,832.20000 LSL
5000 JEP117,080.50000 LSL
10000 JEP234,161.00000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Jersey pound
1 LSL0.04271 JEP
5 LSL0.21353 JEP
10 LSL0.42706 JEP
20 LSL0.85411 JEP
50 LSL2.13528 JEP
100 LSL4.27056 JEP
250 LSL10.67640 JEP
500 LSL21.35280 JEP
1000 LSL42.70560 JEP
2000 LSL85.41120 JEP
5000 LSL213.52800 JEP
10000 LSL427.05600 JEP