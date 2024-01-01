1 Jersey pound to South Korean wons

Convert JEP to KRW at the real exchange rate

1 jep
1,739 krw

£1.000 JEP = ₩1,739 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,797.58001,797.5800
Low1,739.00001,697.2200
Average1,777.91131,754.4706
Change-1.50%2.32%
1 JEP to KRW stats

The performance of JEP to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,797.5800 and a 30 day low of 1,739.0000. This means the 30 day average was 1,777.9113. The change for JEP to KRW was -1.50.

The performance of JEP to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,797.5800 and a 90 day low of 1,697.2200. This means the 90 day average was 1,754.4706. The change for JEP to KRW was 2.32.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / South Korean Won
1 JEP1,739.00000 KRW
5 JEP8,695.00000 KRW
10 JEP17,390.00000 KRW
20 JEP34,780.00000 KRW
50 JEP86,950.00000 KRW
100 JEP173,900.00000 KRW
250 JEP434,750.00000 KRW
500 JEP869,500.00000 KRW
1000 JEP1,739,000.00000 KRW
2000 JEP3,478,000.00000 KRW
5000 JEP8,695,000.00000 KRW
10000 JEP17,390,000.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Jersey pound
1 KRW0.00058 JEP
5 KRW0.00288 JEP
10 KRW0.00575 JEP
20 KRW0.01150 JEP
50 KRW0.02875 JEP
100 KRW0.05750 JEP
250 KRW0.14376 JEP
500 KRW0.28752 JEP
1000 KRW0.57505 JEP
2000 KRW1.15009 JEP
5000 KRW2.87523 JEP
10000 KRW5.75045 JEP
20000 KRW11.50090 JEP
30000 KRW17.25135 JEP
40000 KRW23.00180 JEP
50000 KRW28.75225 JEP