20 Jersey pounds to Jordanian dinars

Convert JEP to JOD at the real exchange rate

20 jep
18.151 jod

£1.000 JEP = JD0.9076 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to JOD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.92200.9220
Low0.90200.8855
Average0.91320.9038
Change-0.08%1.93%
1 JEP to JOD stats

The performance of JEP to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9220 and a 30 day low of 0.9020. This means the 30 day average was 0.9132. The change for JEP to JOD was -0.08.

The performance of JEP to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9220 and a 90 day low of 0.8855. This means the 90 day average was 0.9038. The change for JEP to JOD was 1.93.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Jordanian Dinar
1 JEP0.90755 JOD
5 JEP4.53777 JOD
10 JEP9.07554 JOD
20 JEP18.15108 JOD
50 JEP45.37770 JOD
100 JEP90.75540 JOD
250 JEP226.88850 JOD
500 JEP453.77700 JOD
1000 JEP907.55400 JOD
2000 JEP1,815.10800 JOD
5000 JEP4,537.77000 JOD
10000 JEP9,075.54000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Jersey pound
1 JOD1.10186 JEP
5 JOD5.50930 JEP
10 JOD11.01860 JEP
20 JOD22.03720 JEP
50 JOD55.09300 JEP
100 JOD110.18600 JEP
250 JOD275.46500 JEP
500 JOD550.93000 JEP
1000 JOD1,101.86000 JEP
2000 JOD2,203.72000 JEP
5000 JOD5,509.30000 JEP
10000 JOD11,018.60000 JEP