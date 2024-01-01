20 Jersey pounds to Isle of Man pounds

Convert JEP to IMP at the real exchange rate

20 jep
20 imp

£1.000 JEP = £1.000 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

JEP to IMP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.00001.0001
Low1.00001.0000
Average1.00001.0000
Change-0.00%0.00%
1 JEP to IMP stats

The performance of JEP to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0000 and a 30 day low of 1.0000. This means the 30 day average was 1.0000. The change for JEP to IMP was -0.00.

The performance of JEP to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0001 and a 90 day low of 1.0000. This means the 90 day average was 1.0000. The change for JEP to IMP was 0.00.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Jersey pounds to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Isle of Man pound
1 JEP1.00000 IMP
5 JEP5.00000 IMP
10 JEP10.00000 IMP
20 JEP20.00000 IMP
50 JEP50.00000 IMP
100 JEP100.00000 IMP
250 JEP250.00000 IMP
500 JEP500.00000 IMP
1000 JEP1,000.00000 IMP
2000 JEP2,000.00000 IMP
5000 JEP5,000.00000 IMP
10000 JEP10,000.00000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Jersey pound
1 IMP1.00000 JEP
5 IMP5.00000 JEP
10 IMP10.00000 JEP
20 IMP20.00000 JEP
50 IMP50.00000 JEP
100 IMP100.00000 JEP
250 IMP250.00000 JEP
500 IMP500.00000 JEP
1000 IMP1,000.00000 JEP
2000 IMP2,000.00000 JEP
5000 IMP5,000.00000 JEP
10000 IMP10,000.00000 JEP