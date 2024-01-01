2,000 Jersey pounds to Hungarian forints

Convert JEP to HUF

2,000 jep
933,996 huf

£1.000 JEP = Ft467.0 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to HUF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High469.1430472.0310
Low462.6390449.0160
Average465.6420461.8052
Change0.64%3.03%
View full history

1 JEP to HUF stats

The performance of JEP to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 469.1430 and a 30 day low of 462.6390. This means the 30 day average was 465.6420. The change for JEP to HUF was 0.64.

The performance of JEP to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 472.0310 and a 90 day low of 449.0160. This means the 90 day average was 461.8052. The change for JEP to HUF was 3.03.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Hungarian Forint
1 JEP466.99800 HUF
5 JEP2,334.99000 HUF
10 JEP4,669.98000 HUF
20 JEP9,339.96000 HUF
50 JEP23,349.90000 HUF
100 JEP46,699.80000 HUF
250 JEP116,749.50000 HUF
500 JEP233,499.00000 HUF
1000 JEP466,998.00000 HUF
2000 JEP933,996.00000 HUF
5000 JEP2,334,990.00000 HUF
10000 JEP4,669,980.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Jersey pound
2000 HUF4.28268 JEP
5000 HUF10.70670 JEP
10000 HUF21.41340 JEP
15000 HUF32.12010 JEP
20000 HUF42.82680 JEP
30000 HUF64.24020 JEP
40000 HUF85.65360 JEP
50000 HUF107.06700 JEP
60000 HUF128.48040 JEP
100000 HUF214.13400 JEP
150000 HUF321.20100 JEP
200000 HUF428.26800 JEP