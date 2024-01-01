10 Jersey pounds to Hong Kong dollars

Convert JEP to HKD at the real exchange rate

10 jep
99.97 hkd

£1.000 JEP = $9.997 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.156510.1565
Low9.94409.7659
Average10.06099.9582
Change-0.15%1.81%
1 JEP to HKD stats

The performance of JEP to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.1565 and a 30 day low of 9.9440. This means the 30 day average was 10.0609. The change for JEP to HKD was -0.15.

The performance of JEP to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.1565 and a 90 day low of 9.7659. This means the 90 day average was 9.9582. The change for JEP to HKD was 1.81.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Hong Kong Dollar
1 JEP9.99705 HKD
5 JEP49.98525 HKD
10 JEP99.97050 HKD
20 JEP199.94100 HKD
50 JEP499.85250 HKD
100 JEP999.70500 HKD
250 JEP2,499.26250 HKD
500 JEP4,998.52500 HKD
1000 JEP9,997.05000 HKD
2000 JEP19,994.10000 HKD
5000 JEP49,985.25000 HKD
10000 JEP99,970.50000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Jersey pound
100 HKD10.00290 JEP
200 HKD20.00580 JEP
300 HKD30.00870 JEP
500 HKD50.01450 JEP
1000 HKD100.02900 JEP
2000 HKD200.05800 JEP
2500 HKD250.07250 JEP
3000 HKD300.08700 JEP
4000 HKD400.11600 JEP
5000 HKD500.14500 JEP
10000 HKD1,000.29000 JEP
20000 HKD2,000.58000 JEP