10 Jersey pounds to Djiboutian francs

Convert JEP to DJF at the real exchange rate

10 jep
2,274 djf

£1.000 JEP = Fdj227.4 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JEP to DJF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JEP to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High231.2090231.2090
Low226.1870221.9230
Average228.9595226.6097
Change-0.14%2.01%
View full history

1 JEP to DJF stats

The performance of JEP to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 231.2090 and a 30 day low of 226.1870. This means the 30 day average was 228.9595. The change for JEP to DJF was -0.14.

The performance of JEP to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 231.2090 and a 90 day low of 221.9230. This means the 90 day average was 226.6097. The change for JEP to DJF was 2.01.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pounds

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Djiboutian Franc
1 JEP227.39200 DJF
5 JEP1,136.96000 DJF
10 JEP2,273.92000 DJF
20 JEP4,547.84000 DJF
50 JEP11,369.60000 DJF
100 JEP22,739.20000 DJF
250 JEP56,848.00000 DJF
500 JEP113,696.00000 DJF
1000 JEP227,392.00000 DJF
2000 JEP454,784.00000 DJF
5000 JEP1,136,960.00000 DJF
10000 JEP2,273,920.00000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Jersey pound
1 DJF0.00440 JEP
5 DJF0.02199 JEP
10 DJF0.04398 JEP
20 DJF0.08795 JEP
50 DJF0.21988 JEP
100 DJF0.43977 JEP
250 DJF1.09942 JEP
500 DJF2.19884 JEP
1000 DJF4.39768 JEP
2000 DJF8.79536 JEP
5000 DJF21.98840 JEP
10000 DJF43.97680 JEP