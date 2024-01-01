5,000 Jersey pounds to Czech korunas

Convert JEP to CZK at the real exchange rate

5,000 jep
148,653 czk

£1.000 JEP = Kč29.73 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to CZK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High30.228530.2285
Low29.708128.8064
Average30.010529.4500
Change0.08%1.93%
1 JEP to CZK stats

The performance of JEP to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 30.2285 and a 30 day low of 29.7081. This means the 30 day average was 30.0105. The change for JEP to CZK was 0.08.

The performance of JEP to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 30.2285 and a 90 day low of 28.8064. This means the 90 day average was 29.4500. The change for JEP to CZK was 1.93.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Czech Republic Koruna
1 JEP29.73060 CZK
5 JEP148.65300 CZK
10 JEP297.30600 CZK
20 JEP594.61200 CZK
50 JEP1,486.53000 CZK
100 JEP2,973.06000 CZK
250 JEP7,432.65000 CZK
500 JEP14,865.30000 CZK
1000 JEP29,730.60000 CZK
2000 JEP59,461.20000 CZK
5000 JEP148,653.00000 CZK
10000 JEP297,306.00000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Jersey pound
1 CZK0.03364 JEP
5 CZK0.16818 JEP
10 CZK0.33635 JEP
20 CZK0.67271 JEP
50 CZK1.68177 JEP
100 CZK3.36353 JEP
250 CZK8.40883 JEP
500 CZK16.81765 JEP
1000 CZK33.63530 JEP
2000 CZK67.27060 JEP
5000 CZK168.17650 JEP
10000 CZK336.35300 JEP