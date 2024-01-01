50 Jersey pounds to Costa Rican colóns

Convert JEP to CRC at the real exchange rate

50 jep
33,522.20 crc

£1.000 JEP = ₡670.4 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JEP to CRC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JEP to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High684.4920684.4920
Low669.2470638.0450
Average679.4134666.8195
Change-2.04%4.98%
View full history

1 JEP to CRC stats

The performance of JEP to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 684.4920 and a 30 day low of 669.2470. This means the 30 day average was 679.4134. The change for JEP to CRC was -2.04.

The performance of JEP to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 684.4920 and a 90 day low of 638.0450. This means the 90 day average was 666.8195. The change for JEP to CRC was 4.98.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pounds

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Costa Rican Colón
1 JEP670.44400 CRC
5 JEP3,352.22000 CRC
10 JEP6,704.44000 CRC
20 JEP13,408.88000 CRC
50 JEP33,522.20000 CRC
100 JEP67,044.40000 CRC
250 JEP167,611.00000 CRC
500 JEP335,222.00000 CRC
1000 JEP670,444.00000 CRC
2000 JEP1,340,888.00000 CRC
5000 JEP3,352,220.00000 CRC
10000 JEP6,704,440.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Jersey pound
1 CRC0.00149 JEP
5 CRC0.00746 JEP
10 CRC0.01492 JEP
20 CRC0.02983 JEP
50 CRC0.07458 JEP
100 CRC0.14915 JEP
250 CRC0.37289 JEP
500 CRC0.74578 JEP
1000 CRC1.49155 JEP
2000 CRC2.98310 JEP
5000 CRC7.45775 JEP
10000 CRC14.91550 JEP