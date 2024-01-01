500 Jersey pounds to Colombian pesos

Convert JEP to COP at the real exchange rate

500 jep
2,649,275 cop

£1.000 JEP = $5,299 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to COP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5,298.55005,298.5500
Low5,085.27004,836.5100
Average5,188.66305,092.9522
Change1.27%8.21%
1 JEP to COP stats

The performance of JEP to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5,298.5500 and a 30 day low of 5,085.2700. This means the 30 day average was 5,188.6630. The change for JEP to COP was 1.27.

The performance of JEP to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5,298.5500 and a 90 day low of 4,836.5100. This means the 90 day average was 5,092.9522. The change for JEP to COP was 8.21.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Colombian Peso
1 JEP5,298.55000 COP
5 JEP26,492.75000 COP
10 JEP52,985.50000 COP
20 JEP105,971.00000 COP
50 JEP264,927.50000 COP
100 JEP529,855.00000 COP
250 JEP1,324,637.50000 COP
500 JEP2,649,275.00000 COP
1000 JEP5,298,550.00000 COP
2000 JEP10,597,100.00000 COP
5000 JEP26,492,750.00000 COP
10000 JEP52,985,500.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Jersey pound
1 COP0.00019 JEP
5 COP0.00094 JEP
10 COP0.00189 JEP
20 COP0.00377 JEP
50 COP0.00944 JEP
100 COP0.01887 JEP
250 COP0.04718 JEP
500 COP0.09437 JEP
1000 COP0.18873 JEP
2000 COP0.37746 JEP
5000 COP0.94366 JEP
10000 COP1.88731 JEP