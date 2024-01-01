1 thousand Jersey pounds to Belize dollars

Convert JEP to BZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
2,561 bzd

£1.000 JEP = BZ$2.561 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to BZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to BZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.60192.6019
Low2.54512.4987
Average2.57662.5501
Change-0.08%1.95%
1 JEP to BZD stats

The performance of JEP to BZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.6019 and a 30 day low of 2.5451. This means the 30 day average was 2.5766. The change for JEP to BZD was -0.08.

The performance of JEP to BZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.6019 and a 90 day low of 2.4987. This means the 90 day average was 2.5501. The change for JEP to BZD was 1.95.

How to convert Jersey pounds to Belize dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to BZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Belize Dollar
1 JEP2.56100 BZD
5 JEP12.80500 BZD
10 JEP25.61000 BZD
20 JEP51.22000 BZD
50 JEP128.05000 BZD
100 JEP256.10000 BZD
250 JEP640.25000 BZD
500 JEP1,280.50000 BZD
1000 JEP2,561.00000 BZD
2000 JEP5,122.00000 BZD
5000 JEP12,805.00000 BZD
10000 JEP25,610.00000 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Jersey pound
1 BZD0.39047 JEP
5 BZD1.95237 JEP
10 BZD3.90473 JEP
20 BZD7.80946 JEP
50 BZD19.52365 JEP
100 BZD39.04730 JEP
250 BZD97.61825 JEP
500 BZD195.23650 JEP
1000 BZD390.47300 JEP
2000 BZD780.94600 JEP
5000 BZD1,952.36500 JEP
10000 BZD3,904.73000 JEP