10 Jersey pounds to Brunei dollars

Convert JEP to BND at the real exchange rate

10 jep
16.99 bnd

£1.000 JEP = B$1.699 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to BND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to BNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.74401.7440
Low1.69881.6935
Average1.73001.7196
Change-1.69%0.06%
1 JEP to BND stats

The performance of JEP to BND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7440 and a 30 day low of 1.6988. This means the 30 day average was 1.7300. The change for JEP to BND was -1.69.

The performance of JEP to BND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7440 and a 90 day low of 1.6935. This means the 90 day average was 1.7196. The change for JEP to BND was 0.06.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Brunei Dollar
1 JEP1.69878 BND
5 JEP8.49390 BND
10 JEP16.98780 BND
20 JEP33.97560 BND
50 JEP84.93900 BND
100 JEP169.87800 BND
250 JEP424.69500 BND
500 JEP849.39000 BND
1000 JEP1,698.78000 BND
2000 JEP3,397.56000 BND
5000 JEP8,493.90000 BND
10000 JEP16,987.80000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Jersey pound
1 BND0.58866 JEP
5 BND2.94330 JEP
10 BND5.88659 JEP
20 BND11.77318 JEP
50 BND29.43295 JEP
100 BND58.86590 JEP
250 BND147.16475 JEP
500 BND294.32950 JEP
1000 BND588.65900 JEP
2000 BND1,177.31800 JEP
5000 BND2,943.29500 JEP
10000 BND5,886.59000 JEP