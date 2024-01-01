100 Jersey pounds to Bulgarian levs

Convert JEP to BGN at the real exchange rate

100 jep
229.51 bgn

£1.000 JEP = лв2.295 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.32992.3299
Low2.29512.2719
Average2.31932.3062
Change-0.76%0.42%
1 JEP to BGN stats

The performance of JEP to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3299 and a 30 day low of 2.2951. This means the 30 day average was 2.3193. The change for JEP to BGN was -0.76.

The performance of JEP to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3299 and a 90 day low of 2.2719. This means the 90 day average was 2.3062. The change for JEP to BGN was 0.42.

How to convert Jersey pounds to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Bulgarian Lev
1 JEP2.29510 BGN
5 JEP11.47550 BGN
10 JEP22.95100 BGN
20 JEP45.90200 BGN
50 JEP114.75500 BGN
100 JEP229.51000 BGN
250 JEP573.77500 BGN
500 JEP1,147.55000 BGN
1000 JEP2,295.10000 BGN
2000 JEP4,590.20000 BGN
5000 JEP11,475.50000 BGN
10000 JEP22,951.00000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Jersey pound
1 BGN0.43571 JEP
5 BGN2.17855 JEP
10 BGN4.35710 JEP
20 BGN8.71420 JEP
50 BGN21.78550 JEP
100 BGN43.57100 JEP
250 BGN108.92750 JEP
500 BGN217.85500 JEP
1000 BGN435.71000 JEP
2000 BGN871.42000 JEP
5000 BGN2,178.55000 JEP
10000 BGN4,357.10000 JEP