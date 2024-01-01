10 thousand Jersey pounds to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks
Convert JEP to BAM at the real exchange rate
|1 JEP to BAM
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|2.3297
|2.3297
|Low
|2.2954
|2.2720
|Average
|2.3193
|2.3061
|Change
|-0.73%
|0.61%
1 JEP to BAM stats
The performance of JEP to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3297 and a 30 day low of 2.2954. This means the 30 day average was 2.3193. The change for JEP to BAM was -0.73.
The performance of JEP to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3297 and a 90 day low of 2.2720. This means the 90 day average was 2.3061. The change for JEP to BAM was 0.61.
|Conversion rates Jersey pound / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|1 JEP
|2.29536 BAM
|5 JEP
|11.47680 BAM
|10 JEP
|22.95360 BAM
|20 JEP
|45.90720 BAM
|50 JEP
|114.76800 BAM
|100 JEP
|229.53600 BAM
|250 JEP
|573.84000 BAM
|500 JEP
|1,147.68000 BAM
|1000 JEP
|2,295.36000 BAM
|2000 JEP
|4,590.72000 BAM
|5000 JEP
|11,476.80000 BAM
|10000 JEP
|22,953.60000 BAM