10 thousand Icelandic krónas to East Caribbean dollars

Convert ISK to XCD at the real exchange rate

10,000 isk
195.76 xcd

kr1.000 ISK = $0.01958 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to XCD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to XCDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01980.0198
Low0.01940.0193
Average0.01960.0195
Change-0.10%1.21%
1 ISK to XCD stats

The performance of ISK to XCD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0198 and a 30 day low of 0.0194. This means the 30 day average was 0.0196. The change for ISK to XCD was -0.10.

The performance of ISK to XCD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0198 and a 90 day low of 0.0193. This means the 90 day average was 0.0195. The change for ISK to XCD was 1.21.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / East Caribbean Dollar
1 ISK0.01958 XCD
5 ISK0.09788 XCD
10 ISK0.19576 XCD
20 ISK0.39152 XCD
50 ISK0.97880 XCD
100 ISK1.95759 XCD
250 ISK4.89398 XCD
500 ISK9.78795 XCD
1000 ISK19.57590 XCD
2000 ISK39.15180 XCD
5000 ISK97.87950 XCD
10000 ISK195.75900 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 XCD51.08330 ISK
5 XCD255.41650 ISK
10 XCD510.83300 ISK
20 XCD1,021.66600 ISK
50 XCD2,554.16500 ISK
100 XCD5,108.33000 ISK
250 XCD12,770.82500 ISK
500 XCD25,541.65000 ISK
1000 XCD51,083.30000 ISK
2000 XCD102,166.60000 ISK
5000 XCD255,416.50000 ISK
10000 XCD510,833.00000 ISK