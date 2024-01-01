1 Icelandic króna to Saudi riyals

kr1.000 ISK = SR0.02721 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02740.0274
Low0.02700.0268
Average0.02720.0271
Change-0.04%1.28%
1 ISK to SAR stats

The performance of ISK to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0274 and a 30 day low of 0.0270. This means the 30 day average was 0.0272. The change for ISK to SAR was -0.04.

The performance of ISK to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0274 and a 90 day low of 0.0268. This means the 90 day average was 0.0271. The change for ISK to SAR was 1.28.

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Saudi Riyal
1 ISK0.02721 SAR
5 ISK0.13606 SAR
10 ISK0.27213 SAR
20 ISK0.54425 SAR
50 ISK1.36063 SAR
100 ISK2.72126 SAR
250 ISK6.80315 SAR
500 ISK13.60630 SAR
1000 ISK27.21260 SAR
2000 ISK54.42520 SAR
5000 ISK136.06300 SAR
10000 ISK272.12600 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Icelandic Króna
1 SAR36.74770 ISK
5 SAR183.73850 ISK
10 SAR367.47700 ISK
20 SAR734.95400 ISK
50 SAR1,837.38500 ISK
100 SAR3,674.77000 ISK
250 SAR9,186.92500 ISK
500 SAR18,373.85000 ISK
1000 SAR36,747.70000 ISK
2000 SAR73,495.40000 ISK
5000 SAR183,738.50000 ISK
10000 SAR367,477.00000 ISK