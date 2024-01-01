1 thousand Icelandic krónas to Russian rubles

Convert ISK to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
618.73 rub

kr1.000 ISK = руб0.6187 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.64770.6643
Low0.61590.6003
Average0.63360.6409
Change-3.04%-5.42%
1 ISK to RUB stats

The performance of ISK to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6477 and a 30 day low of 0.6159. This means the 30 day average was 0.6336. The change for ISK to RUB was -3.04.

The performance of ISK to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6643 and a 90 day low of 0.6003. This means the 90 day average was 0.6409. The change for ISK to RUB was -5.42.

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Russian Ruble
1 ISK0.61873 RUB
5 ISK3.09366 RUB
10 ISK6.18733 RUB
20 ISK12.37466 RUB
50 ISK30.93665 RUB
100 ISK61.87330 RUB
250 ISK154.68325 RUB
500 ISK309.36650 RUB
1000 ISK618.73300 RUB
2000 ISK1,237.46600 RUB
5000 ISK3,093.66500 RUB
10000 ISK6,187.33000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Icelandic Króna
1 RUB1.61621 ISK
5 RUB8.08105 ISK
10 RUB16.16210 ISK
20 RUB32.32420 ISK
50 RUB80.81050 ISK
100 RUB161.62100 ISK
250 RUB404.05250 ISK
500 RUB808.10500 ISK
1000 RUB1,616.21000 ISK
2000 RUB3,232.42000 ISK
5000 RUB8,081.05000 ISK
10000 RUB16,162.10000 ISK