100 Icelandic krónas to Polish zloty

Convert ISK to PLN at the real exchange rate

100 isk
2.85 pln

kr1.000 ISK = zł0.02852 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to PLN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02870.0293
Low0.02850.0283
Average0.02860.0287
Change-0.57%-0.46%
1 ISK to PLN stats

The performance of ISK to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0287 and a 30 day low of 0.0285. This means the 30 day average was 0.0286. The change for ISK to PLN was -0.57.

The performance of ISK to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0293 and a 90 day low of 0.0283. This means the 90 day average was 0.0287. The change for ISK to PLN was -0.46.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Polish Zloty
1 ISK0.02852 PLN
5 ISK0.14258 PLN
10 ISK0.28517 PLN
20 ISK0.57034 PLN
50 ISK1.42585 PLN
100 ISK2.85169 PLN
250 ISK7.12923 PLN
500 ISK14.25845 PLN
1000 ISK28.51690 PLN
2000 ISK57.03380 PLN
5000 ISK142.58450 PLN
10000 ISK285.16900 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Icelandic Króna
1 PLN35.06690 ISK
5 PLN175.33450 ISK
10 PLN350.66900 ISK
20 PLN701.33800 ISK
50 PLN1,753.34500 ISK
100 PLN3,506.69000 ISK
250 PLN8,766.72500 ISK
500 PLN17,533.45000 ISK
1000 PLN35,066.90000 ISK
2000 PLN70,133.80000 ISK
5000 PLN175,334.50000 ISK
10000 PLN350,669.00000 ISK