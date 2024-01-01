20 Icelandic krónas to Nepalese rupees

Convert ISK to NPR at the real exchange rate

20 isk
19.43 npr

kr1.000 ISK = ₨0.9715 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to NPR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to NPRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.97860.9786
Low0.96410.9554
Average0.97200.9658
Change0.21%1.51%
1 ISK to NPR stats

The performance of ISK to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9786 and a 30 day low of 0.9641. This means the 30 day average was 0.9720. The change for ISK to NPR was 0.21.

The performance of ISK to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9786 and a 90 day low of 0.9554. This means the 90 day average was 0.9658. The change for ISK to NPR was 1.51.

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Nepalese Rupee
1 ISK0.97154 NPR
5 ISK4.85772 NPR
10 ISK9.71543 NPR
20 ISK19.43086 NPR
50 ISK48.57715 NPR
100 ISK97.15430 NPR
250 ISK242.88575 NPR
500 ISK485.77150 NPR
1000 ISK971.54300 NPR
2000 ISK1,943.08600 NPR
5000 ISK4,857.71500 NPR
10000 ISK9,715.43000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Icelandic Króna
1 NPR1.02929 ISK
5 NPR5.14645 ISK
10 NPR10.29290 ISK
20 NPR20.58580 ISK
50 NPR51.46450 ISK
100 NPR102.92900 ISK
250 NPR257.32250 ISK
500 NPR514.64500 ISK
1000 NPR1,029.29000 ISK
2000 NPR2,058.58000 ISK
5000 NPR5,146.45000 ISK
10000 NPR10,292.90000 ISK