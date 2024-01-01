10 Icelandic krónas to Malawian kwachas

Convert ISK to MWK at the real exchange rate

10 isk
125.67 mwk

kr1.000 ISK = MK12.57 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to MWK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to MWKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.666612.6666
Low12.471712.3350
Average12.571512.5076
Change0.18%1.36%
1 ISK to MWK stats

The performance of ISK to MWK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.6666 and a 30 day low of 12.4717. This means the 30 day average was 12.5715. The change for ISK to MWK was 0.18.

The performance of ISK to MWK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.6666 and a 90 day low of 12.3350. This means the 90 day average was 12.5076. The change for ISK to MWK was 1.36.

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Malawian Kwacha
1 ISK12.56700 MWK
5 ISK62.83500 MWK
10 ISK125.67000 MWK
20 ISK251.34000 MWK
50 ISK628.35000 MWK
100 ISK1,256.70000 MWK
250 ISK3,141.75000 MWK
500 ISK6,283.50000 MWK
1000 ISK12,567.00000 MWK
2000 ISK25,134.00000 MWK
5000 ISK62,835.00000 MWK
10000 ISK125,670.00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Icelandic Króna
1 MWK0.07957 ISK
5 MWK0.39787 ISK
10 MWK0.79573 ISK
20 MWK1.59146 ISK
50 MWK3.97866 ISK
100 MWK7.95732 ISK
250 MWK19.89330 ISK
500 MWK39.78660 ISK
1000 MWK79.57320 ISK
2000 MWK159.14640 ISK
5000 MWK397.86600 ISK
10000 MWK795.73200 ISK