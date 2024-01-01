2,000 Icelandic krónas to Lesotho lotis

Convert ISK to LSL at the real exchange rate

2,000 isk
265.17 lsl

kr1.000 ISK = L0.1326 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to LSL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to LSLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13350.1380
Low0.13100.1289
Average0.13230.1325
Change0.52%0.15%
1 ISK to LSL stats

The performance of ISK to LSL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1335 and a 30 day low of 0.1310. This means the 30 day average was 0.1323. The change for ISK to LSL was 0.52.

The performance of ISK to LSL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1380 and a 90 day low of 0.1289. This means the 90 day average was 0.1325. The change for ISK to LSL was 0.15.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Lesotho Loti
1 ISK0.13258 LSL
5 ISK0.66292 LSL
10 ISK1.32584 LSL
20 ISK2.65168 LSL
50 ISK6.62920 LSL
100 ISK13.25840 LSL
250 ISK33.14600 LSL
500 ISK66.29200 LSL
1000 ISK132.58400 LSL
2000 ISK265.16800 LSL
5000 ISK662.92000 LSL
10000 ISK1,325.84000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Icelandic Króna
1 LSL7.54237 ISK
5 LSL37.71185 ISK
10 LSL75.42370 ISK
20 LSL150.84740 ISK
50 LSL377.11850 ISK
100 LSL754.23700 ISK
250 LSL1,885.59250 ISK
500 LSL3,771.18500 ISK
1000 LSL7,542.37000 ISK
2000 LSL15,084.74000 ISK
5000 LSL37,711.85000 ISK
10000 LSL75,423.70000 ISK