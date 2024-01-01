5 Icelandic krónas to Laotian kips

Convert ISK to LAK at the real exchange rate

5 isk
804.31 lak

kr1.000 ISK = ₭160.9 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to LAK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High162.0780162.0780
Low159.6770152.6640
Average160.8783157.6264
Change0.44%5.19%
1 ISK to LAK stats

The performance of ISK to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 162.0780 and a 30 day low of 159.6770. This means the 30 day average was 160.8783. The change for ISK to LAK was 0.44.

The performance of ISK to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 162.0780 and a 90 day low of 152.6640. This means the 90 day average was 157.6264. The change for ISK to LAK was 5.19.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Laotian Kip
1 ISK160.86100 LAK
5 ISK804.30500 LAK
10 ISK1,608.61000 LAK
20 ISK3,217.22000 LAK
50 ISK8,043.05000 LAK
100 ISK16,086.10000 LAK
250 ISK40,215.25000 LAK
500 ISK80,430.50000 LAK
1000 ISK160,861.00000 LAK
2000 ISK321,722.00000 LAK
5000 ISK804,305.00000 LAK
10000 ISK1,608,610.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Icelandic Króna
1 LAK0.00622 ISK
5 LAK0.03108 ISK
10 LAK0.06217 ISK
20 LAK0.12433 ISK
50 LAK0.31083 ISK
100 LAK0.62165 ISK
250 LAK1.55413 ISK
500 LAK3.10827 ISK
1000 LAK6.21653 ISK
2000 LAK12.43306 ISK
5000 LAK31.08265 ISK
10000 LAK62.16530 ISK